Equinor evacuates oil platform in U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of storms

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Equinor has finished evacuating its Titan oil-production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of twin storms moving into the region, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The company also shut-in oil production at the facility, which is about 65 miles (105 km) off the coast of Louisiana, as Tropical Storm Marco moved up the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and a second storm, Laura, is expected to enter the Gulf this week. BP, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell also halted production at offshore facilities.