U.S. NHC says tropical storm Marco forecast to become hurricane later on Sunday

(Reuters) - Marco, one of two tropical storms headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Storm surge and hurricane watches were in effect for parts of the northern Gulf Coast, the NHC said, adding that Marco was located about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Cuba’s western tip, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.