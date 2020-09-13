Paulette becomes hurricane as it moves towards Bermuda, NHC Says

(Reuters) - Storm Paulette strengthened into a hurricane late on Saturday as it continued to move towards Bermuda, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Tropical-storm-force winds that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous are expected to reach Bermuda Sunday afternoon or evening,” said the NHC’s latest bulletin.

Paulette was about 385 miles (615 km) south east of Bermuda.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 miles per hour, it added.