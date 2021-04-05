Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister discuss peace process, GERD in call

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on efforts to advance the peace process and promote political reforms, the State Department said in a statement.

The two also discussed negotiations related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the need to lower tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia, according to the statement.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Tim Ahmann

