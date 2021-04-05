Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister discuss peace process, GERD in call

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on efforts to advance the peace process and promote political reforms, the State Department said in a statement.

The two also discussed negotiations related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the need to lower tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia, according to the statement.