U.S. says reached consensus with Sudan on 'contours' of future claims agreement

FILE PHOTO: Tibor Nagy, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, speaks during a news conference on the case of Sudan, in the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Sudan have reached a common understanding on the ‘contours’ of a future bilateral claims agreement linked to the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, U.S. State Department’s top diplomat for Africa said on Thursday.

“This final agreement will reflect Sudan’s agreement to pay. It would include compensation in connection with claims relating also to non U.S. nationals killed and injured in the embassy bombings,” Tibor Nagy, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs told a teleconference. He did not provide specific numbers on how much the compensation would be.