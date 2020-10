FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a virtual meeting with Palestinian factions over Israel and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 3, 2020. Alaa Badarneh/Pool via REUTERS

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday the Palestinians reject and condemn Sudan’s move to normalise ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement.

“No one has the right to speak in the name of the Palestinian people and in the name of the Palestinian cause,” said a statement published by Abbas’s office.