World News
November 15, 2019 / 8:42 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

U.S. sees Sudan as a partner, but ending sanctions is a process: State Dept official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States no longer has an adversarial relationship with the Sudanese government and sees it as a partner, but removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism is a process, Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary for African affairs at the State Department said on Friday.

“It’s not an event, it’s not flipping a light switch. It’s a process and we are heavily, continuously engaged with our Sudanese interlocutors on how we can go about doing that,” he told reporters in a briefing. “It will happen when it happens, as quickly as possible,” he added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
