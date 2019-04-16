Washington to consider removing Sudan from terror list after changes: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United State will consider removing Sudan from the state sponsor of terrorism list if there are significant changes in its government and after a smooth political transition, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

“We will be willing to look at removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if there is significant change in the country and a smooth transition,” the official told Reuters. The Trump administration has suspended talks on normalizing relations with Sudan after the military deposed veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir last week.