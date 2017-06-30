USDA sets 2018 tariff-rate quota for sugar imports: statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said it has set the fiscal year 2018 tariff-rate quota for raw sugar at 1.12 million tonnes, the minimum required through a World Trade Organization agreement.

The agency set the tariff-rate quota for refined sugar at 182,000 tonnes for fiscal year 2018, which begins on October 1. Of that quantity, 160,000 tonnes is set aside for importation of specialty sugars, the USDA said in an emailed statement.