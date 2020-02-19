CFTC to propose longer timelines for reporting some swap trades

(Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday it will propose changes to rules on how swap trades are reported to data repositories at a meeting on Thursday, in an effort to ease regulatory burdens on market participants.

These proposals include extending the timeline for market participants to report block trades, which are trades of large size.

The regulator will propose a two-day delay for end users, which includes companies that use swaps to hedge their businesses, from the current 15 minutes.

It will also propose a one-day delay for dealers and other large institutions to report the block trades.