Business News
August 5, 2019 / 1:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. 10-year swap spreads hit tightest in 2-1/2 years

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The spreads between interest rates on 10-year dollar interest rate swap contracts and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields on Monday contracted to their tightest levels in about 2-1/2 years amid a worsening trade row between China and the United States.

At 9:07 a.m. (1307 GMT), 10-year swap spreads were -10.50 basis points USD10YTS=TWEB, marking the most negative level since February 2017. They ended at -8.50 basis points late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below