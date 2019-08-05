U.S. 10-year swap spreads hit tightest in 2-1/2 years

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The spreads between interest rates on 10-year dollar interest rate swap contracts and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields on Monday contracted to their tightest levels in about 2-1/2 years amid a worsening trade row between China and the United States.

At 9:07 a.m. (1307 GMT), 10-year swap spreads were -10.50 basis points USD10YTS=TWEB, marking the most negative level since February 2017. They ended at -8.50 basis points late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.