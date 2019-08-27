Entertainment News
August 27, 2019 / 6:46 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Swedish prosecutor says will not appeal A$AP Rocky verdict

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. rapper ASAP Rocky attends the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish prosecutor in an assault case involving A$AP Rocky said on Tuesday he would not appeal the verdict which saw the U.S. rapper get a suspended sentence for his role in a violent altercation in Stockholm at the end of June.

“I believe the act should have resulted in a somewhat harsher punishment than the two months the district court decided on, but I have decided nevertheless after due consideration not to appeal the verdict,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage were detained in connection with a street brawl on June 30 and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

