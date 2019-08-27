Entertainment News
August 27, 2019 / 6:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Swedish prosecutor will not push for tougher A$AP Rocky sentence

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. rapper ASAP Rocky attends the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday he would not push for a tougher punishment for U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky who got a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage, were convicted on Aug. 14 of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument.

They were allowed to fly home without serving a jail sentence - an outcome cheered by U.S. President Donald Trump who had asked Sweden’s prime minister to intervene in the case.

“I believe the act should have resulted in a somewhat harsher punishment ... but I have decided nevertheless after due consideration not to appeal the verdict,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

Mayers, who told the court he acted in self defense during the confrontation in June, was held in detention for a month before the trial.

Trump had asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to help free the rapper and offered to post his bail. Sweden does not have a bail system and Lofven said he could not influence Sweden’s independent judiciary.

Mayers, best known for his song “Praise the Lord”, had been in Stockholm for a concert at the time of the fight. He had to cancel several shows across Europe due to his detention.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below