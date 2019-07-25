Trump says he's 'very disappointed' Swedish PM didn't free rapper A$AP Rocky

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump enters the room to participate in the "Pledge to America's Workers - One year Celebration" event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was “very disappointed” that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven did not free jailed U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who will be tried in Sweden for assault over his alleged involvement in a street brawl.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers,” Trump said. “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM.”