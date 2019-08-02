Trump: U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky is returning to U.S. after release from jail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rapper A$AP Rocky is on his way back to the United States after being released from jail in Sweden, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” Trump tweeted.

A Swedish judge ordered the performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, to be released from custody until a verdict in his assault trial is announced on Aug. 14.