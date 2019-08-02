Entertainment News
August 2, 2019 / 5:53 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Trump: U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky is returning to U.S. after release from jail

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rapper A$AP Rocky is on his way back to the United States after being released from jail in Sweden, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” Trump tweeted.

A Swedish judge ordered the performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, to be released from custody until a verdict in his assault trial is announced on Aug. 14.

Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below