Swedish court convicts U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky of assault, suspends sentence

FILE PHOTO: A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith (not pictured) during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish court convicted U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky of assault and handed down a suspended sentence on Wednesday following a high-profile trial that led President Donald Trump to question the fairness of Sweden’s legal system.

The court also convicted two members of A$AP Rocky’s entourage of the same crime.

“In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen” the court said in a statement.

“The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences.”

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 in connection with a street brawl on June 30 and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.