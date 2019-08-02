Swedish prosecutor calls for six-month jail term for rapper A$AP Rocky

FILE PHOTO: U.S. rapper ASAP Rocky attends the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky and two of his entourage should each face six-month jail terms for throwing a 19-year-old man to the ground and kicking and punching him after an argument in Stockholm, the prosecutor in the assault case said on Friday.

All three have pleaded not guilty. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told the court on Thursday that he had acted in self-defense after his bodyguard was attacked.

In his summarizing argument, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said the actions on June 30 of the three accused could not be seen as self-defense.

“We have three people who throw out punches and kicks against a person who is lying down,” he said.

“Their violence is clearly indefensible.”