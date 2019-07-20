Trump says Swedish prime minister assures him U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Morristown to spend the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has assured him that American citizen and rapper A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly.

Trump said he assured Lofven that Rocky is not a flight risk and personally vouched for his bail.

“Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours,” Trump added.

Rocky, a 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 along with his bodyguard and two other members of his entourage in connection with a fight in a Stockholm city-center street in the early hours of June 30.

The performer was in Stockholm for a concert and has had to cancel several shows in his European tour.

Swedish prosecutors on Friday extended Rocky’s detention by six days amid their ongoing investigation into the street fight and alleged aggravated assault.

The detention of Rocky has gained widespread attention, including from Trump, who on Friday said that “many members of the African-American community” have sought his help for the rapper, who is black.