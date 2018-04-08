FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

White House official says won't 'take anything off the table' in response to Syria attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of President Donald Trump’s top homeland security advisers said on Sunday the Unites States will not rule out launching a missile attack in response to new reports about a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta, Syria.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table,” White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We are looking into the attack at this point,” he said, adding that the photos of the incident are “horrible.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish

