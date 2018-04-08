FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump threatens to retaliate on Syria for chemical weapons attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will have a “big price to pay” for launching a deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians, and blamed Iran and Russian President Vladimir Putin for backing “animal Assad.”

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” he wrote.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish

