Trump says seeking Syria pullout, clashing with advisors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “get out” of Syria and promised decisions soon, clashing with top advisors who spoke almost simultaneously about the hard work needed to defeat Islamic State.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's President Raimonds Vejonis, Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The remarks demonstrated how Trump appears increasingly willing to publicly push back against his top military advisors and those tied to the fight against the militant group, who see a long-term U.S. role in both Iraq and Syria.

“Our primary mission in terms of that was getting rid of ISIS. We’ve almost completed that task and we’ll be making a decision very quickly in coordination with others, as to what we’ll do,” Trump told a news conference, using an acronym for Islamic State.

“I want to get out. I want to bring our troops home.”

The United States has about 2,000 forces in Syria who are battling the group. U.S. Army General Joseph Votel, who oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East as the head of Central Command, estimated that more than 90 percent of the group’s territory had been taken back from the militants by U.S.-backed forces.

But Votel, speaking on Tuesday at an event near the U.S. State Department, said that although the threat from Islamic State had diminished, “it is not gone.”

Brett McGurk, the special U.S. envoy for the global coalition against Islamic State, speaking at the same event as Votel, suggested the U.S. fight against Islamic State was not near complete.

“We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission and our mission isn’t over and we are going to complete that mission,” McGurk said.

McGurk acknowledged a review was underway to ensure U.S. taxpayer dollars were well spent, when asked about media reports that Trump had ordered the State Department to freeze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria.

Votel said he saw a U.S. military role in stabilization efforts in Syria.

“The hard part, I think, is in front of us, and that is stabilizing these areas, consolidating our gains, getting people back into their homes,” Votel said.

“There is a military role in this. Certainly in the stabilization phase.”