China

China says U.S. sends out wrong signals to Taiwan on potential drone sale deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting In Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States has sent out wrong and grave signals to the so-called Taiwan military forces on the potential drone sale deal.

China will take legitimate and necessary responses in light of the changing circumstances, Wang Wenbin, spokesman of the ministry told a regular briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. State Department cleared the potential sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan in a formal notification sent to Congress, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, the last step before finalizing a weapons sale that will further anger China.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

