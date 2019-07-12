World News
July 12, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

China says it will sanction U.S. firms that sell arms to Taiwan

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it will sanction U.S. firms that sell arms to Taiwan, after Washington approved possible sales of $2.2 billion in tanks, missiles and related equipment.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan harmed China’s sovereignty and national security.

The United States is the main arms supplier to self-ruled Taiwan, which China deems a wayward province. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

