World News
June 5, 2019 / 6:27 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Exclusive: U.S. preparing big weapons sale to Taiwan, testing China - sources

Mike Stone, Patricia Zengerle

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is pursuing the sale of more than $2 billion dollars worth of tanks and weapons to Taiwan, four people familiar with the negotiations said, in a move likely to anger China as a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies escalates

An informal notification of the proposed sale has been sent to the U.S. Congress, the four sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the possible deal.

Reporting by Mike Stone and Patricia Zengerle in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chizu Nomiyama

