Biden's Asia nominee says U.S. should develop Taiwan ties in every sector

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The nominee to be President Joe Biden’s top diplomat for East Asia said on Tuesday the United States should further develop its relationship with Taiwan in every sector.

Daniel Kritenbrink, a career foreign service officer who served most recently as the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, said it was important for Washington to demonstrate its resolve and commitment to meet its “rock-solid obligations” towards Taiwan in the face of pressure from China, which claims the island as its own territory.

“It’s ... incumbent upon us to further develop our robust relationship with Taiwan in every sector,” Kritenbrink told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be assistant secretary of state for East Asia.

Kritenbrink also said the United States should continue to take steps to hold to account those Chinese leaders responsible for what the United States has described as genocide against Uyghur and other minority Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

“The ongoing genocide in Xinjiang shocks the conscience,” he said. “We estimate more than 1 million Uyghurs have been forcibly detained, put into re-education camps, forced to provide labor, and many other disturbing allegations about how they are being treated,” he said.

“I think we need to continue to take steps using all the tools that the U.S. government has at its disposal to hold to account, the leaders who are carrying out these atrocities and ... I would be committed to doing just that.”

China has denied all accusations of abuse against minorities in Xinjiang.

Kritenbrink referred to past U.S. sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang and added: “I pledge that we will continue to work, not just to shine a bright light on the abuses, but also the take steps to hold those responsible accountable.”