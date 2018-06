BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States should properly handle the Taiwan issue, so as to avoid harming two-way ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting between U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce speaks and with Su Chia-chyuan, President of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing after U.S. officials told Reuters the United States was considering sending a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.