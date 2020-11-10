Krach to lead U.S. economic talks with Taiwan, Pompeo says

FILE PHOOT: U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach arrives at an airport in Taipei, Taiwan September 17, 2020. Central News Agency/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach will lead economic talks with Taiwan this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

Pompeo told a news conference that Krach would lead the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with Taiwan on Nov. 20. He said the talks would help increase cooperation to ensure safe and secure supply chains and 5G security.

“The dialogue signifies that our economic relationship with Taiwan, a vibrant democracy and a reliable partner, is strong and growing,” Pompeo said.