FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends the launch of the first of a new generation of coast guard patrol ships in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s presidential office said on Thursday that President Tsai Ing-wen and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft had discussed Taiwan’s international participation and deepening Taiwan-U.S. ties during a call between the two.