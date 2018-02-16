FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Commodities
February 16, 2018 / 8:12 PM / in 15 hours

Factbox: U.S. agricultural merchants move to register as cooperatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural merchants are scrambling to register themselves as cooperatives after a blunder in the country’s new tax law gave farmers a tax break for selling grains to co-ops rather than private firms.

The following are details of cooperatives in the U.S.:

- Agricultural cooperatives provide grain handling, seed purchasing and other farm services to its members, who are also the owners of the business.

- Cooperatives handle farm products ranging from corn to dairy to nuts and fruit.

- As owners, a cooperative’s members control its activities through a board of directors and through voting at annual and other membership meetings.

- Cooperatives return profits to their owners through periodic payments known as patronage.

- There are more than 2,500 farmer cooperatives in the United States, according to the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.

- Publicly traded CHS Inc is the largest U.S. cooperative, with revenues of $31.9 billion in 2017.

Sources: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, CHS, University of California Cooperative Extension.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Tom Polansek; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.