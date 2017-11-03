FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brady to offer 'substantive' U.S. tax bill amendment on Monday: statement
#Politics
November 3, 2017 / 6:14 PM / in 2 hours

Brady to offer 'substantive' U.S. tax bill amendment on Monday: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives tax writing committee said on Friday he planned to offer an additional amendment to the Republican tax reform bill.

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) unveils legislation to overhaul the tax code on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“At the start of our markup on Monday, I will also offer an additional amendment making more substantive improvements to the bill,” Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement on Friday, a day after the House unveiled long-delayed legislation to deliver deep tax cuts that President Donald Trump has promised.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

