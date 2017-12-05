House Republican tax chief says lawmakers want AMT repeal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief Republican tax writer in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that House Republicans want tax legislation to eliminate the corporate and individual alternative minimum taxes.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, enters a meeting of the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“House members ... feel strongly that the House position should be to repeal permanently both the individual and the corporate,” U.S. Representative Kevin Brady told reporters.

He spoke after meeting with Republican lawmakers to discuss upcoming negotiations with the Senate aimed at reconciling the two chambers’ tax bills into a unified piece of legislation that Republican President Donald Trump can sign into law.