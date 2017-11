WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans plan to bring their tax overhaul bill for a vote next week, U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said on Tuesday, adding that he expects the plan to pass.

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) holds a sample tax form as he unveils legislation to overhaul the tax code on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’ll bring to the floor next week,” Brady told Fox News in an interview. “Our goal is to pass it next week out of the House.”