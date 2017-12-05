House tax panel chair to urge longer-lasting individual tax rate cuts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives’ tax-writing panel on Tuesday said he would push to make tax rate cuts for individuals more permanent as the House and Senate reconcile their two versions of a sweeping tax overhaul.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, enters a meeting of the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, speaking to reporters, also said he was concerned about the Senate tax bill’s restoration of the corporate alternative minimum tax.