Republicans confident of passing House tax bill: Brady
November 13, 2017 / 10:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Republicans confident of passing House tax bill: Brady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republican leadership is confident it has the votes to pass a tax overhaul bill when it comes to the House floor later this week, the chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means committee, Representative Kevin Brady, said Monday.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) arrives for a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republican Tax Reform legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Debate will begin on Thursday, Brady, a Republican, told reporters in a Capitol hallway. “Leadership believes, is very confident, that ... we do and will have the votes for passage.”

Brady said including a repeal of the Obamacare individual healthcare mandate in the tax bill “remains under consideration.” He said he had pledged to House members to keep in the bill a deduction for state and local property taxes, up to $10,000.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
