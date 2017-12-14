U.S. bill to allow property and income or sales tax deductions: key lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee indicated on Thursday that a Republican tax bill will allow property and income or sales taxes to be deducted under the state and local income tax deduction.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, enters a meeting of the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican Representative Kevin Brady, asked if it was true that the so-called SALT deduction would include property and income or sales taxes under a compromise bill forged by House and Senate Republicans, told reporters: “Yes.”