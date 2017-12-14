FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bill to allow property and income or sales tax deductions: key lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 14, 2017 / 5:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. bill to allow property and income or sales tax deductions: key lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee indicated on Thursday that a Republican tax bill will allow property and income or sales taxes to be deducted under the state and local income tax deduction.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, enters a meeting of the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican Representative Kevin Brady, asked if it was true that the so-called SALT deduction would include property and income or sales taxes under a compromise bill forged by House and Senate Republicans, told reporters: “Yes.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.