U.S. House tax chief says SALT deduction meeting ends without compromise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A key meeting between Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives ended on Thursday without a compromise on a proposal to eliminate a popular deduction for state and local taxes, the top House tax writer told reporters.

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I‘m going to stay at the table and so is the leadership ... to try to find a solution,” U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said after a dozen Republicans from states that oppose the deduction’s elimination voted against a key budget measure to advance tax reform.

“They made it clear. They need this problem solved before they vote ‘yes’ on tax reform,” he added.