U.S. tax panel chair sees support for Obamacare mandate repeal in tax bill
November 15, 2017 / 6:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. tax panel chair sees support for Obamacare mandate repeal in tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives’ tax-writing committee on Wednesday predicted there will be strong support for repealing the Obamacare individual healthcare mandate when House-Senate negotiators hash out differences in their tax reform plans.

“We’re very supportive of getting rid of that tax. We’re encouraged by the Senate’s action; we’re hopeful they pass it. And I think in conference committee you’ll see strong support,” Representative Kevin Brady, a Republican, said in an interview with Fox News.

The House version of the tax bill, which will be voted on this week, does not repeal the mandate.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

