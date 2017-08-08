FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exchange Podcast: Art Laffer
August 8, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

Exchange Podcast: Art Laffer

Gina Chon

1 Min Read

The U.S. Capitol dome and U.S. Senate (R) in Washington, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Republicans are pursuing the holy grail of Washington policy: tax reform. The last comprehensive overhaul was in 1986 under Ronald Reagan. The Exchange met with Reagan adviser Art Laffer, known as the father of supply-side economics, to discuss the prospects for reform today.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

