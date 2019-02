FILE PHOTO: Senator Marco Rubio questions witnesses before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about "worldwide threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Thursday that he could be ready in the next couple of weeks to introduce legislation that would treat corporate stock buybacks as dividends for tax purposes.

“We’re tweaking some small details on it,” Rubio told reporters, adding that the bill could come in “a couple more weeks.”