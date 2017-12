WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee, unhappy with his party’s tax legislation provision on child tax credits, is “undecided” on whether he will vote for the measure if changes are not included, spokesman Conn Carroll said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Carroll said in a telephone interview that Lee, along with Republican Senator Marco Rubio, are in negotiations aimed at making more of the tax credit refundable.