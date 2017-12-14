FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Senator Lee undecided on tax bill, seeks child credit changes: aide
December 14, 2017 / 6:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Republican Senator Lee undecided on tax bill, seeks child credit changes: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee has not decided whether to support a Republican tax bill and wants changes to the child tax credit, an aide to the lawmaker said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Both Lee and Republican Senator Marco Rubio want more of the proposed child tax credit to be refundable, Conn Carroll, Lee’s communications director said, adding Lee is “undecided on the tax bill as currently written.”

The sweeping tax bill needs a simple majority to pass in the Senate, in which Republicans hold 52 of the 100 seats and no Democrats are expected to support it.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
