White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A typical U.S. family with two children earning $100,000 a year can expect a tax cut of $1,000 under President Donald Trump’s proposed tax overhaul, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Thursday.

Cohn also told reporters at the White House that the repeal of estate tax and alternative minimum tax would be immediate under the proposal.