WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Friday he cannot support a sweeping tax bill that Senate Republican leaders have said has enough votes to pass.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters as he walks from the Senate floor between votes on procedural measures leading up to potential tax overhaul legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“At the end of the day, I am not able to cast aside my fiscal concerns and vote for legislation that I believe, based on the information I currently have, could deepen the debt burden on future generations,” Corker said in a statement issued by his office.