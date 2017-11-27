FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Republican signals possible committee 'no' vote on tax bill
#Business News
November 27, 2017 / 11:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate Republican signals possible committee 'no' vote on tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Monday that he could oppose his party’s tax bill over deficit concerns in an expected Senate Budget Committee vote this week, but added that Republicans were working to resolve his concerns.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“I‘m not threatening anything. I‘m just saying it’s very important for me to know that we’ve got this resolved,” Corker told reporters. Asked if he could vote ‘no’ on the tax bill at a committee hearing slated for Tuesday, he replied: “Very possible. Yeah. Sure.”

Corker is among a group of deficit hawks who want the tax legislation to contain a backstop measure that would raise revenues in the event that expected economic growth does not materialize to compensate for nearly $1.5 trillion in deficit spending over the next decade.

Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
