Congress tax negotiators may have final bill before Dec. 22

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress may be able to wrap up tax negotiations before Dec. 22 and send a final bill to President Donald Trump, Republican Senator John Cornyn said on Wednesday.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) walks from his office to the Senate floor during debate over the Republican tax reform plan in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The Senate will vote on Wednesday whether go to conference with the House of Representatives on tax legislation. The House voted on Monday. Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said he thought tax negotiators should be able to meet a Trump administration request to iron out the differences between the two bills before Dec. 22.

“They won’t be rewriting the bills, they’ll just be trying to reconcile those differences and I hope that can be done quickly because we need to get this to the president,” Cornyn told reporters.