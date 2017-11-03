Trump adviser Cohn says tax cuts wouldn't be retroactive: Fox Business Network

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans’ tax plan would not make adjustments retroactive, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Friday, despite calls from U.S. lawmakers who want cuts to apply to 2017 as the party aims to pass the bill by year’s end.

White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“We’re trying to deliver great tax reform to the American public. We can’t get it retroactive to this year. We’re trying to do a tax plan that starts on Jan. 1 of next year,” Cohn said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

