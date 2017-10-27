FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key U.S. House lawmaker sees progress allaying tax deduction concerns: Fox
October 27, 2017 / 3:59 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Key U.S. House lawmaker sees progress allaying tax deduction concerns: Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the tax-writing panel in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday progress was being made in efforts to allay concerns among some Republicans about the potential elimination of a federal deduction for state and local incomes taxes as part of a tax-reform push.

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’re working with these lawmakers. We are making progress, but we aren’t there yet,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told Fox News Channel. “I‘m hopeful at the end of the day we can find a good solution for them.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

