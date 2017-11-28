FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Democrats in Congress say won't meet with Trump as planned
November 28, 2017 / 4:41 PM / in an hour

Top Democrats in Congress say won't meet with Trump as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress said they would not meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday as planned after he said he does not think he can reach a deal with them on legislation to fund the government.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a rally against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
